Crisis at Crystal Palace! Oliver Glasner confirms he will LEAVE club at end of season as £20m offer accepted for Marc Guehi from Man City

At a press conference on Friday, Glasner announced he had told the club of his intention to leave at the end of the season.

"A decision has already been taken, months ago,” Glasner said. "I had a meeting with Steve [Parish, chairman] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.

"I told Steve [that] I’m looking for a new challenge. It’s my feeling after everything. I told him in October it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written that is not true it’s tough for me to respond. We have a great relationship and always talking what’s best for Palace."