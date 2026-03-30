Last week's defeat has sparked immediate questions regarding Bellamy’s next move, especially as Celtic continue their search for a permanent successor to interim boss Martin O'Neill. While Bellamy admitted the pain of the loss was severe, he remained reflective on his current position within the Welsh setup, suggesting he does not want to give up the job despite the recent upset. Bellamy took charge of the national team in 2024 and has guided the team to eight wins and four draws across his 17 games in charge.
Craig Bellamy addresses Wales future as Celtic links increase following World Cup play-off loss
Heartbreak on the international stage
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Bellamy opens up on future plans
Speaking after the defeat, Bellamy was candid about the emotional toll of the past fortnight. "It's always difficult after not achieving your objective," he said. "Next week it's an empty week because I was so looking forward to going to Salt Lake City, and I honestly believed that was happening. So the heartbreak actually was more than I anticipated. But to gain the energy to refocus and want to go again. It's definitely still there."
The Welshman continued to express his passion for the international role despite the disappointment. "I really enjoy this. I really enjoy this. We'll talk more after it probably as well because my mind is just so focused on Northern Ireland at the present moment. But yeah, it's the best role in the world," he added.
Addressing the Celtic speculation
When pushed further on the growing rumours linking him with a return to Glasgow, Bellamy remained somewhat cryptic but reiterated his love for his country. "This is the best. This is the best," he stated. "Nothing will ever compare to this [job]. So why would I want to wish it away?"
However, he stopped short of a definitive pledge to stay for the long term, leaving the door slightly ajar for potential suitors. "I don't. But also as well, is it the time [to talk about it]? I don't know. I don't know what more I can say. It's powerful. I really enjoy doing this," Bellamy concluded.
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Competition for the Parkhead hotseat
Bellamy has emerged as a frontrunner in the betting markets for the Celtic job, moving ahead of other high-profile candidates. He currently rivals the likes of Robbie Keane and Roberto Martinez as the board at Lennoxtown looks to solidify their plans for the upcoming season following O'Neill's temporary stint.
In the meantime, though, he will guide Wales out for a friendly against Northern Ireland, who also lost out on a place in the play-off final.