'He liked my cowboy hat!' - John Textor buries the hatchet with Nasser Al-Khelaifi as Botafogo & Lyon owner denies he 'beat' PSG president with shock Club World Cup win

Paris Saint-GermainBotafogo RJLyonLigue 1FIFA Club World Cup

John Textor claims to have settled the differences with Paris Saint-Germain counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Botafogo's Club World Cup win.

  • Textor dismisses any bad blood
  • Jokes about "cowboy" tag pinned on him by PSG owner
  • Claims match result doesn't reflect reality
