'Couldn't be better' - Joshua Zirkzee reacts to dream Man Utd debut after coming off bench to down Fulham

Getty Images SportPeter McVitie'Couldn't be better' - Joshua Zirkzee reacts to dream Man Utd debut after coming off bench to down FulhamJoshua ZirkzeeManchester UnitedFulhamManchester United vs FulhamPremier LeagueJoshua Zirkzee felt his Manchester United debut could not have gone better after he came off the bench to score the winning goal against Fulham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZirkzee came off bench to score vs FulhamSecured victory on Premier League debutStriker revealed what Ten Hag expects of himArticle continues below