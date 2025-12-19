'I could have left TWICE' - Bruno Fernandes reveals how he rejected offers to leave Man Utd and admits his 'time at the club has not been as I wanted'
Fernandes opens up on past opportunities to depart Man Utd
Fernandes has revealed that he had two clear chances to leave United in recent years but chose to remain at the club. The Red Devils captain admitted that his spell at Old Trafford has not fully matched his personal ambitions, particularly in terms of silverware, yet he remains convinced that success is still possible.
The 31-year-old's comments come amid a challenging period for the club, following a dramatic draw with Bournemouth that left United sitting sixth in the Premier League. While there has been some improvement on last season’s struggles, United are not competing in Europe and have already exited the Carabao Cup.
Despite the lack of multiple trophy avenues this season, Fernandes continues to see a future at United. The midfielder believes the club’s long-term objectives still align with his own, which ultimately influenced his decision to reject offers and remain captain.
Captain claims two offers came to move on from Old Trafford
Fernandes explained that belief in Manchester United’s ambition was decisive in his choice to stay, despite opportunities to leave. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: "Obviously, when I speak about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I still can win trophies here. I wouldn't have stayed here if the club hadn't told me our aim is still to get the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, get back to being the club we were before.
"Because if that was not the aim, then, yes, I wouldn't have stayed here. But [it's] because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be, and where I want the club to be, and that's why I came to the club in the first place. So, if I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do."
The United captain also revealed that loyalty played a major role during difficult periods, when he was tempted by strong alternatives elsewhere: "When I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was like in the toughest periods I had the club and I could have left two times. The club said, ‘No, we need you.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you gave me something. I will give you something.’"
Fernandes admitted that personal disappointment remains, despite his commitment: "Obviously, I think the time at the club has not been as I wanted because, obviously, I wanted to lift trophies and I haven't lifted as many as I should and I could. But at the same time, I think everything I've done for the club in a certain way was still very important. When we struggled the most, I stayed present at the club.
"I’m very aware that I could have done a different path. I could have gone in a different way and probably won more trophies and [had more] people talking about me in a different way. Nowadays, people talk more like you are a better player or a worse player if you win or you lose trophies."
Fernandes one of Man Utd's only shining stars over the last few years
Fernandes’ remarks underline the complicated nature of his United legacy. Since joining United from Sporting in 2020, he has been one of the club’s most influential players, often carrying the creative burden during turbulent periods. His leadership qualities eventually earned him the captain’s armband, further cementing his importance to the squad.
However, the midfielder has also been at the centre of speculation, particularly after reports that United were prepared to consider a major offer for him in the summer. That uncertainty was compounded by Fernandes’ own admission that he felt disappointed some figures at the club were open to selling him.
Despite those tensions, Fernandes’ statistical output and availability have remained crucial. Even in seasons of underachievement, he has consistently contributed goals and assists, reinforcing why successive managers have been reluctant to part ways with him during rebuilding phases. Fernandes has contributed to 103 goals and 93 assists in 307 appearances for the Red Devils.
Man Utd turn focus to Villa clash - but Fernandes exit remains on the cards
Fernandes now turns his focus back to on-field matters as United prepare to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. With European qualification still within reach, the captain will be expected to lead by example during a decisive run of fixtures.
The FA Cup remains United’s only realistic shot at silverware this season, and Fernandes’ experience could prove vital as they look to progress when Brighton visit Old Trafford in January. Any trophy success would further validate his decision to stay. Beyond the immediate fixtures, Fernandes’ future remains a key subplot.