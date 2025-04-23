GFX Cristiano Ronaldo Erling HaalandGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Could Cristiano Ronaldo stand in for Erling Haaland at the Club World Cup? CR7's ex-Man Utd team-mate gives honest take on 'painful' proposed transfer to arch-rivals Man City

C. RonaldoManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfersErling HaalandManchester UnitedFIFA Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned joining Manchester City is "not worth it" following reports linking the Al-Nassr forward to the Premier League side.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo linked to Man City
  • Possible stand-in for injured Haaland
  • Saha says move would be 'painful'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches