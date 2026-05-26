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Revealed: How much ‘new Neymar’ will cost Barcelona as 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid registers on Camp Nou transfer radar
Barca track Gabriel Veneno
Barcelona's scouting network in South America has flagged a new name for the club’s sporting hierarchy to consider.
Gabriel Veneno, a 16-year-old winger currently developing within the youth ranks of Atletico Mineiro, has emerged as the latest Brazilian "pearl" to appear on the Blaugrana's transfer radar. The teenager has already earned a loft comparison as the ‘new Neymar’ due to his technical profile and flair.
While Veneno is primarily part of the Atletico Mineiro U-17 setup, he has already begun to catch the eye of major European clubs. Earlier this year, the right-sided attacker made four appearances in the prestigious Copinha tournament, where his performances left a lasting impression on scouts representing several top-tier continental sides.
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The €20m price tag
Securing Veneno's signature will not be a straightforward or inexpensive task for Deco and the Barcelona board.
According to AS, that Atletico Mineiro would demand approximately €20 million (£17m/$23m) plus additional performance-related bonuses for their prized asset. This valuation represents a significant investment for a player who has yet to feature for his club's senior first team.
The financial aspect is a point of contention at the Camp Nou, given the club's ongoing economic restrictions. Furthermore, there is a tactical consideration involved; Veneno operates in the same position as Lamine Yamal.
Investing such a substantial sum in a player who would provide competition for - or backup to - their existing teenage superstar is a move that requires careful calculation by the Barcelona staff.
Registration hurdles and age limits
Even if a deal were to be agreed upon in the near future, Barcelona fans would have to wait to see the youngster in action. Due to FIFA regulations regarding the international transfer of minors, Veneno cannot officially move to Europe until he celebrates his 18th birthday. This logistical hurdle means any immediate agreement would be a "buy-and-wait" arrangement similar to those recently utilized by Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior and Endrick.
Once he reaches the age of eligibility, the plan would likely involve Veneno being registered with Barca Atletic to begin his adaptation to European football.
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Brazilian market competition
Barcelona's interest in Veneno follows a string of other scouting missions in the region. The club has previously been linked with Eduardo Conceicao and Riquelme Felipe as they look to combat the growing dominance of their rivals in the Brazilian market. There is a sense of urgency at the Camp Nou to act decisively, as they believe Veneno is one of the players with the most promising futures in South American football.
The club's hierarchy remains determined to stay competitive in the race for elite youth talent despite their financial situation.