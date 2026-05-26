Revealed: How much ‘new Neymar’ will cost Barcelona as 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid registers on Camp Nou transfer radar

Barcelona's scouting network in South America has flagged a new name for the club’s sporting hierarchy to consider.

Gabriel Veneno, a 16-year-old winger currently developing within the youth ranks of Atletico Mineiro, has emerged as the latest Brazilian "pearl" to appear on the Blaugrana's transfer radar. The teenager has already earned a loft comparison as the ‘new Neymar’ due to his technical profile and flair.

While Veneno is primarily part of the Atletico Mineiro U-17 setup, he has already begun to catch the eye of major European clubs. Earlier this year, the right-sided attacker made four appearances in the prestigious Copinha tournament, where his performances left a lasting impression on scouts representing several top-tier continental sides.