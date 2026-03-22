Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Cordoba: "Inter need to realise that the title race is wide open again; 6 points from 8 games isn't enough"

The former Inter defender's view on Inter's current form.

Inter have stalled once again and, for the third consecutive match, failed to secure a win, drawing 1-1 at the Stadio Franchi against Fiorentina in their Serie A matchday 30 fixture.

In the DAZN studios, former Nerazzurri defender Ivan Ramiro Cordoba commented on the current situation at the Viale della Liberazione club, offering the following remarks: “The important thing is that Inter are aware of the situation, that the league is still wide open. With an 8-point lead, they might have thought they were safe, but 6 points from 8 matches is not enough.”

  • THE WORDS OF CORDOBA

    Cordoba then concludes by explaining what Inter need to do from now on: “They’ll need to step up their game and get back to showing the form they displayed for the rest of the season. Fortunately, there’s time for the squad to pull together and regroup during the international break; of course, you have to hope that everyone called up for international duty comes back unscathed, but at least there’s time to figure out what needs to be done better.”

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Roma crest
Roma
ROM