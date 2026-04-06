A goal from Politano may well have ruled Milan out of the title race for good. Napoli won 1-0 at the Maradona against Massimiliano Allegri’s side,with the decisive goal coming from the former Inter player, who came on fifteen minutes from time to replace Spinazzola and, just a few minutes later, was on hand in the opposition box to volley home the winning goal with his right foot. With these three points, Antonio Conte’s side leapfrog Milan, moving two points clear of the Rossoneri and seven points behind leaders Inter, who scored five goals against Roma yesterday.
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Conte puts himself forward for the national team: "If I were the president, I’d consider me"
CONTE'S MESSAGE
During the post-match press conference, Napoli manager Antonio Conte responded as follows to a question about his possible return to the national team: "Let’s not forget that in the last three months of last year, there was talk of me leaving Napoli to join Juventus. The media have to write about it now, and it’s only right that my name should be on that list. If I were the president of the Football Association, I would consider myself, along with others. The reasons? I’d put Conte forward for many reasons. I’ve already been with the national team and I know the environment; I’m flattered, because representing your country is a wonderful thing. I have another year left on my contract and at the end of the season I’ll meet with the president. I’m sorry that, had we qualified for the World Cup – perhaps on penalties – people would have been talking about a great achievement and great football. Unfortunately, results are what count, but after missing out on three World Cups, we need to take serious action. When I was manager, there was a lot of talk but I found little support, even from the clubs. Now it’s all a disaster, but even in these situations there’s always something to salvage. We all care deeply about the national team; something must be done.”
THE OTHER CANDIDATES
Antonio Conte is indeed one of the potential candidates to take over the Italy job following Gattuso’s departure. In addition to the Napoli manager, Daniele De Rossi – currently manager of Genoa – has also been linked with the role of Italy’s new head coach in recent weeks; he had already been considered before Gattuso was appointed, as had Stefano Pioli, who has been out of work since being sacked by Fiorentina last November. Another possible return is that of Roberto Mancini, who is currently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar, whilst there is also speculation surrounding Simone Inzaghi, though he has stated that he is happy at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.