Concern for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane misses training due to illness ahead of huge Bundesliga clash

The mood at Sabener Strasse will be one of anxiety following an official update from the club regarding their star striker. Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, the German champions confirmed that Kane was not present for the team's latest session.
"Harry Kane is missing from training today due to illness," the short statement read. While the severity of the illness has not been disclosed, the timing could hardly be worse. With the weekend's fixture list looming large, any disruption to the forward's preparation will be a major concern for coach Vincent Kompany as he looks to finalise his tactical plans.