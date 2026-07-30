Infantino's plan shocked the football world on Wednesday. Reportedly without consulting any of FIFA's six football federations, the FIFA President unveiled a sweeping change to move all of FIFA's commercial operations to a separate company - of which 20 percent would be available to private investors.

Numerous confederations, including CONCACAF, released initial statements expressing their skepticism. However, on Thursday, the body drew a firmer line in a statement:

"Concacaf today convened a meeting of the presidents of its 41 Member Associations, together with its President, Council members, and its FIFA Council members, to discuss a proposal developed and presented by the FIFA President to establish ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’ and sell interests in the FIFA World Cup to private investors...

"During the meeting, the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies. In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing FIFA Forward programs following the most profitable FIFA World Cup in history was questioned. The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance.

"For these reasons, Concacaf and its 41 Member Associations have rejected the proposal."