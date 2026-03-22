A one-sided match, just like the match ratings.
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Como v Pisa: CM’s player ratings: Diao unstoppable, Douvikas hot on Lautaro’s heels
COMO PLAYER RATINGS
Butez 6: Hardly called into action at all; he was saved by the linesman and VAR, which ruled out Pisa’s only two chances.
Var Der Brempt 6: Surprisingly selected from the 1st minute, he started cautiously but grew into the game as the minutes passed. Pisa rarely broke through down the flanks, making his task easier.
Diego Carlos 6: a single slip-up in the first half led to a brief scare in the six-yard box, but his teammates cleared the danger instantly.
(from 77' Goldaniga n/a)
Kempf 6.5: excellent on two occasions in catching Stojkovic offside. No one gets past him at the back.
Moreno 7: a constant driving force, he linked up play and also provided the assist for Nico Paz.
Perrone 7.5: a superb performance characterised by anticipation, distribution, verticality and even a goal. Applause.
Da Cunha 6.5: less prominent than his teammates in the final third compared to previous outings; he was almost in trouble, and Fabregas gave him a half-time rest once the result was secured.
(59' Caqueret 6.5: he didn’t make us miss Da Cunha; in fact, his through ball for Alberto Moreno to make it 4-0 was a moment to remember)
Jesus Rodriguez 6: despite himself, he was the low point of the match, but not because of his performance – which was affected by the knock he took early on – but rather due to anxiety over how the injury might impact the rest of the season
(37' Baturina 7.5: he was in ‘physical difficulties’ according to Fabregas, hence the decision to start him on the bench. He came on and turned the match on its head too)
Nico Paz 7: back on the scoresheet after a four-match absence and scoring at home for the first time since October. He too seemed a bit off the pace physically, but the goal gave him a boost.
Diao 8: he’s finally back. A goal and an assist in 28 minutes, and the game was as good as won. He’s Fabregas’s secret weapon for the season’s finale, just as he was a year ago
(77' Kuhn 6.5: just a few minutes to make his mark and off he went, slaloming down the wing and providing the assist for Perrone’s 5-0 goal. He’s in the mix too)
Douvikas 7.5: practically scores with his first touch. It’s his 11th league goal of the season, taking him to second place in the scoring charts, three behind Lautaro.
(59' Morata 5.5: he’s the only one missing from the goal fest. He’s not in form and it shows).
Manager Fabregas: 6.5: it was all too easy
PAGELLE PISA
Nicolas 5: Five goals is a lot, and he could do nothing about the first two. From the third goal onwards, he looked a bit off his game and slow to react at his near post.
Caracciolo 5: He struggled to contain Diao throughout the match and, like the rest of the team, was all over the place.
Albiol 4.5: Slow and clumsy in dealing with the Comasco strikers’ runs.
Canestrelli 5: He tried to hold out, making several rough challenges, but he too eventually threw in the towel
(77' Iling Jr. n/a)
Leris 5.5: If the role of a winger in a 3-5-2 formation were limited to the attacking phase, this would be sufficient, but he chases the ball too often and is poor in defence.
Hojholt 5: He was barely noticeable in midfield.
Akinsanmiro 4.5: This time, the Inter-owned talent completely fails to deliver, both in terms of attacking support and defensive cover, which is practically non-existent
(46' Meister 6: at least he tries, bringing a bit more physicality to the game. He even scores a goal, but Stojkovic was offside).
Loyola 5: offers no help in attack and struggles in defence; poor
(64' Stengs 5: he was also nowhere to be seen)
Angori 4.5: compared to the other winger, Leris never even manages to push forward
Tramoni 5: a few runs between the lines and a single moment of inspiration midway through the first half. It’s not enough
(77' Piccinini n/a),
Moreo 5: chosen as the sole striker, he was ‘devoured’ by Como’s centre-backs
(51' Stojilkovic 6: a goal, the lay-off leading to Meister’s. Both disallowed for offside, but at least it was a faint glimmer of light in Pisa’s darkness).
Manager Hiljemark 5: Pisa’s resistance lasted just six minutes and, beyond the technical gulf between them and Como, what was missing from the outset was the will to fight. And the league table is looking increasingly complicated