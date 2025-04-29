Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

'Come to the party!' - Former Arsenal hero challenges 'world class' Martin Odegaard to reach Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice's level in blockbuster Champions League semi-final against PSG

M. OedegaardArsenalArsenal vs Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueW. GallasPremier LeagueD. RiceB. Saka

William Gallas wants Martin Odegaard to steal the show in the massive Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG on Tuesday night.

  • Gallas wants starring performance from 'quiet' Odegaard
  • Arsenal face PSG in first leg on Tuesday night
  • Norwegian has 'potential to be a match-winner'
