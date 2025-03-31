Colorado Rapids’ Djordje Mihailovic named MLS Player of the Matchday for Week 6

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarColorado Rapids’ Djordje Mihailovic named MLS Player of the Matchday for Week 6Major League SoccerD. MihailovicColorado RapidsCharlotte FCThe Colorado Rapids midfielder was given the award after his stellar performance against Charlotte FC, scoring a brace in a 2-0 winMihailovic scored two goals in four minutes to secure Rapids' victoryThe midfielder's brace is the fastest in MLS this seasonAward marks Mihailovic's first Player of the Matchday honorGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below