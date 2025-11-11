Colombia star James Rodríguez reportedly set to leave Leon, eyes move from Liga MX to MLS
James Rodríguez will reportedly leave León
James Rodríguez’s short but eventful spell in Liga MX appears to be over. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian international will part ways with Club León after the Apertura 2025 season, officially becoming a free agent at the end of the year.
The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder joined La Fiera in January 2025, hoping to help the team make a deep run domestically and feature in the Club World Cup. However, León endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 17th in the Apertura standings - a result that effectively sealed James’ exit.
James by the numbersIn 34 appearances across all competitions, the 34-year-old recorded nine goals and five assists, showing flashes of brilliance but struggling to lift a team that never found consistency.
MLS move appears most likely
While clubs like Tigres and Monterrey have reportedly shown interest, along with América, Toluca, and Cruz Azul, sources indicate that James is leaning toward a move to MLS. According to Fox Sports, he could join an Eastern Conference team once his contract with León officially expires on Dec. 31.
On the move againThis marks the third time in James’ career that he leaves a club as a free agent, after previous exits from Olympiacos and São Paulo. For the Colombian, the United States may now represent not just a new challenge - but possibly the final chapter of a glittering, globe-trotting career.