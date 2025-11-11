Colombia star James Rodríguez reportedly set to leave Leon, eyes move from Liga MX to MLS

James Rodríguez’s short but eventful spell in Liga MX appears to be over. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian international will part ways with Club León after the Apertura 2025 season, officially becoming a free agent at the end of the year.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder joined La Fiera in January 2025, hoping to help the team make a deep run domestically and feature in the Club World Cup. However, León endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 17th in the Apertura standings - a result that effectively sealed James’ exit.