'Not something I ever wanted in my life' - Coleen Rooney speaks out after £1.4m legal fees ruling in 'Wagatha Christie' battle with Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney has expressed "relief" after a High Court ruling concluded her long-running "Wagatha Christie" libel battle against Rebekah Vardy.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Coleen to be paid £1.4m by Rebekah after libel battle
- Rebekah had accused Coleen of smearing her image
- Brings an end to the five-year long court battle