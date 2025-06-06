Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the seven players with the most to prove to Thomas Tuchel during England's summer internationals

The Three Lions will tackle a pair of June fixtures as part of their second camp under Gareth Southgate's permanent successor

The never-ending 2024-25 season has spilled over into June's round of international fixtures, right on the eve of the revamped Club World Cup. It's all the football all the time, to loosely paraphrase David Mitchell.

Some of you may have even forgotten that England are back in action this week, with the Three Lions facing Andorra in Barcelona (for some strange reason) in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, before returning home to face Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest's City Ground. This is only Thomas Tuchel's second window in charge of England and there is relatively limited time for him to get to know his players further before the finals.

The big winners from the March internationals were the unlikely duo of Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while solidified favourites Harry Kane and Declan Rice showed why they are still two core members of the team moving forward, so who else needs to prove their worth to the boss? GOAL runs through seven players with everything to play for...