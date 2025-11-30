Cole Palmer to miss World Cup 2026?! England drop selection hint in 'worrying sign' for Chelsea talisman

The 2026 England calendar will be a popular stocking filler for many excited young football fans this Christmas, but they certainly won’t feature on anyone’s present list in the Palmer household. The players included features the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, and there’s even a space for Jack Grealish. But The Blues’ star forward and the man who scored the Three Lions’ sole goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain doesn't make the cut.
The England store website says: "Celebrate the England National Team every day of the year with this 2026 Calendar. Featuring vibrant imagery and key dates, it’s the perfect way to keep track of important events while showing your support."
However, sources from the FA have suggested that players were largely selected for the calendar based on appearances during the 2024/25 season for production deadlines, a campaign during which Palmer struggled with injury issues and limited playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel.