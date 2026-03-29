Cole Palmer 'disilusioned' at Chelsea after Nicolas Jackson exit with £150m Man Utd transfer on the table
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Frustration grows for Chelsea's star man
The 23-year-old is frustrated by a recent change in Chelsea’s tactics under head coach Liam Rosenior, according to The Sun. Palmer reportedly feels these structural adjustments have denied him the necessary space on the pitch to influence games as he did during his debut campaign in west London. Further adding to his unhappiness is the departure of Nicolas Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan in September, as their play styles were compatible on the pitch. With Jackson gone and Chelsea bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, the chemistry in the final third has struggled to replicate last season's heights.
Man Utd and European giants on high alert
The situation has put Manchester United on red alert, alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. While Chelsea internally see Palmer's status as 'untouchable' and have him under contract until 2033, a valuation of £150 million ($200m) has been touted for the talented forward. Palmer, a boyhood United fan, has been widely rumoured to be unsettled in London. United's interest is bolstered by the presence of director of football Jason Wilcox, who previously headed the academy at Manchester City during Palmer's rise. Wilcox is a huge admirer of the player, having previously expressed his belief that "one of the City academy graduates could go on and win the Ballon d’Or." With Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada leading recruitment, the City connections at Old Trafford are stronger than ever.
Difficult period at Stamford Bridge
It has been a difficult season for Palmer. His frustrations boiled over recently during a heavy 3-0 defeat to Everton, where he was seen expressing his anger at team-mate Pedro Neto for denying him a clear sight of goal. Despite these outbursts, club insiders insist the player hasn't 'downed tools', though his performances have lacked their usual spark. Chelsea’s overall form is also a major factor in the player's mindset. The Blues currently sit sixth in the Premier League and face a massive fight to secure Champions League football for next season. Following a humiliating 8-2 aggregate exit from Europe at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the prospect of another year without elite continental competition would make it even harder for the club to convince Palmer to stay.
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Man Utd's recruitment plan
While United’s priority areas for the summer window are said to be central midfield and the left side of the pitch, the opportunity to land a player of Palmer's calibre may be too good to pass up. The Red Devils previously attempted to sign Delap before he chose Chelsea, and they are keen to avoid missing out on top domestic talent again under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.