Will Cody Gakpo cross the divide? Man City line up shock swoop for Liverpool star

City are actively monitoring Liverpool forward Gakpo ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, as per ESPN. The Cityzens have enquired about the Dutchman's potential availability to evaluate their options in the market. However, the club have not yet made direct contact with Liverpool regarding a formal bid.

A move for a new winger has become a major priority in Manchester following the recent departure of Savinho to Tottenham. City desperately need a new forward to add vital depth to their squad for the long campaign ahead. Gakpo recently showcased his attacking quality on the pitch. The forward started and scored a crucial goal during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Newcastle.