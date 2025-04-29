Cody Gakpo in hot water! Liverpool star faces FA reprimand after copying Kaka's iconic 'I belong to Jesus' celebration in title-clinching win over Tottenham
Cody Gakpo faces an FA reprimand after copying Kaka's iconic 'I belong to Jesus' celebration during Liverpool's win over Tottenham.
- Gakpo wore a “I belong to Jesus” shirt
- Was yellow-carded for removing his jersey
- Might be served a notice for putting up a religious message