Claude Makelele reveals Michael Olise transfer plea to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as he compares Bayern Munich & France star to Lionel Messi

Makelele outlined why he rates Olise so highly, pointing to the winger's creativity and ability to change matches. He said he had already shared that opinion directly with Perez.

"Michael Olise to Real Madrid? I would support it. I had the opportunity to speak with President Florentino Perez and I told him that if there's money to spend on just one player, it's him," Makelele explained.

"Olise brings back the feeling of watching football, the taste of what we experienced as children: talent, freedom, quality, effectiveness. When he's not on the pitch, his absence is noticeable."

The former Chelsea midfielder then compared Olise's influence on games to that of Messi. He said: "When he's on form, you sense that, at any moment, like Messi, he can do something unexpected. Look at [Ousmane] Dembele, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Bradley] Barcola: they know he's capable of placing the ball in a space that other players don't even see. That's the modern football we love, the football that makes fans dream. Even the commentators are amazed by his technique. He's exceptional."