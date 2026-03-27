‘Everybody loves him’ but Christian Pulisic told why AC Milan may ‘have to sell’ as USMNT star continues to stall on signing new contract

While Milan are hoping to see Pulisic stick around, as he remains tied to them until at least 2027, Ambrosini admits there is a scenario in which the United States international is moved on.

He added when asked if he expects Pulisic to stay or go: “I think Milan need him. I'm surely convinced of that. I don't know what his relationship with [Massimiliano] Allegri is, I don't know exactly. I don't know what's the plan of Allegri for the next year.

“Of course, AC Milan with Champions League, they will need five or six players more. And I don't know if they have the money to buy four or five new players. So I don't know if they are obliged to sell somebody. This is the question. This is the problem.

“It may be if Allegri wants five or four players and the club says, ‘OK, we don't have enough money, we have to sell somebody’. I don't know if Christian would be in this situation. But for me, if I were the coach of AC Milan, he would stay in Milan, of course.”