‘Everybody loves him’ but Christian Pulisic told why AC Milan may ‘have to sell’ as USMNT star continues to stall on signing new contract

Milan would like to see unwelcome speculation brought to a close as quickly as possible. In an ideal world, the Serie A giants will reach a compromise with Pulisic that suits all parties. He will put pen to paper and agree to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.
It is easy to see why such a decision would be taken, with personal bests on the goal front being posted since swapping Stamford Bridge for San Siro in 2023. Pulisic has become a fan favourite in Milan and is widely considered to form part of the Italian top-flight elite - alongside the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Lautaro Martinez.