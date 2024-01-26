Christian Pulisic and the USMNT set to take on Copa America competitors Colombia in pre-tournament international friendly in June

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT set to take on Copa America competitors Colombia in pre-tournament international friendly in JuneJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesUSAColombiaCopa AmericaFriendliesThe U.S. men's national team are set to schedule an international friendly against Colombia in June, per a report.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowColombia set to schedule four summer friendliesUSMNT and Canada set to be scheduledLook ahead at USMNT 2024 schedule