Christian Pulisic the only American in ‘top 150 players in the world’ as former coach reveals how street soccer helped to put USMNT ace on a path to superstardom

Few fellow countrymen are afforded such opportunities, with youngsters in the United States more likely to play basketball or baseball on local parks and playgrounds. Pulisic has always been one to break the mould.
His family headed to the UK while he was picking a sporting passion to follow, with brief visits to Chelsea's academy being taken in - where Pulisic crossed paths with Mason Mount. A professional move to Stamford Bridge was made in 2019.
Pulisic became a history-making Champions League winner with the Blues, but spread his wings again when heading to Italy in 2023, joining AC Milan. A new lease of life has been enjoyed with the Serie A heavyweights at the San Siro.