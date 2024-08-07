Christian Pulisic might be a perfect No. 10! Winners & losers as USMNT captain shines in tight friendly draw with Barcelona

New manager Paulo Fonseca might have found a perfect position for Captain America ahead of his second season in Italy

Trust the American to show up in Baltimore, right? There were 51,000 fans in M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday night as Milan took on Barcelona - and a good chunk were there to see what Christian Pulisic could do. The American delivered in full. He was at the center of everything good Milan did, showing immense promise deployed in a new position, and carrying the load in a 2-2 friendly draw.

Pulisic played his part in the opener, turning his man before playing an angled ball across the box - which Luka Jovic turned in at the far post. The American created Milan's second all by himself, evading two defenders before firing into the top corner from a tight angle.

But Barca responded, Robert Lewandowski curling an effort into the bottom corner from outside the box. The Pole added a second in the second half, volleying home from close range off a delicate feed from pre-season breakout star Pau Victor. Chances were otherwise relatively few. Pulisic was removed from the contest after an hour, and Milan rather simmered after that. Meanwhile, Barca couldn't create much else - save for a Victor goal that was correctly ruled out for offside.

Still, in front of American fans, this game was about one singular virtuosic performance. Pulisic is an excellent footballer who has never quite pieced together a full season under the right manager. Even last year, he went through dry spells. This is now his second go-around in Milan, and could be his first complete campaign as a No.10. That might just be the key for a very good talent to become truly elite.

