Christian Pulisic USMNT 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Not caring what people think' - Christian Pulisic opens up on battling anti-American attitudes as USMNT & AC Milan star made a name for himself in Europe

Christian PulisicAC MilanSerie AChelseaPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundBundesliga

Christian Pulisic admitted to battling anti-American attitudes in Europe as the USMNT & AC Milan star fought back the challenges to rise and shine.

  • Pulisic plying his trade in Europe for over a decade
  • Has gone through many highs and lows
  • Admitted to facing anti-USA attitude
