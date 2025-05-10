Chloe Kelly comes up clutch! Lioness helps Arsenal secure simpler Champions League pathway at Man Utd's expense in straight shootout for WSL's second place - with Ella Toone's efforts in vain
Chloe Kelly helped Arsenal beat Manchester United 4-3 to secure a second-placed finish on the final day of the the 2024-25 WSL campaign.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kelly starred with a goal and an assist
- Arsenal beat Man Utd 4-3
- Secured a second-placed finish in WSL