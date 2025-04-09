'You don't do that to a child!' - Barcelona captain Raphinha slammed for 'robbing' Pau Cubarsi of would-be landmark goal in devastating Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona star Raphinha was on the receiving end of criticism in Spain after he robbed team-mate Pau Cubarsi of a goal against Borussia Dortmund.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Raphinha scored first goal vs Dortmund
- Brazilian criticised for 'robbing' Cubarsi
- Winger says he apologised to teenager