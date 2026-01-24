Chelsea's bold stance on Cole Palmer transfer revealed amid homesickness claims & Man Utd links
'Untouchable' Palmer 'very happy' at Chelsea, says Rosenior
During his time in the capital, Palmer has scored 41 league goals and laid on an additional 19 assists to establish himself as one of Chelsea's key figures. Recent reports, though, suggest that he is homesick, which has caught the attention of boyhood club Manchester United. However, according to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old is 'untouchable', and the club won't entertain any transfer offers amid confidence that he will see out the decade with the Blues at the very least.
This discontent has not been communicated by the attacker, either, while Blues boss Liam Rosenior insists that Palmer is 'very happy' at the club. Asked about the player during Friday's pre-Crystal Palace press conference, the Chelsea head coach said: "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is very, very happy to be here.
"He's a huge part of our plans in the long term. He's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their careers in terms of injury. I don't think it’s any reflection on his qualities. He's an outstanding footballer."
Rosenior reveals Palmer's Pafos absence
Palmer has endured a difficult third season at Chelsea owing to a problematic groin issue that saw the attacker miss the 1-0 Champions League win over Pafos in midweek. The England star has managed just 12 league appearances, and 10 starts, this season, with Rosenior adding: "My job and the club’s job is to get him in a place where he can consistently perform at the level that he wants to. And there was frustration in the Brentford game, not because he wasn’t happy here, just because he couldn’t perform. He was in pain. He couldn’t perform to the level he wanted to do for the club.
"He’s a great kid and he’s an outstanding player, but we have to make sure that we look after him in the right way. That’s why I didn’t involve him in the last game."
Chelsea midfield options 'not bad' states Blues boss
Chelsea are looking to add bodies to the squad in the final knockings of the transfer window, and have been linked with a move for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. The Premier League side have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old, but are still negotiating a fee with the French side for the defender.
In addition, Chelsea are in the market for a central midfielder following Dario Essugo's latest setback. Essugo move to Chelsea over the summer, but has been restricted to just three Club World Cup appearances. And with Romeo Lavia struggling to keep fit, the Belgian last featuring for the club in November, the Blues are reportedly interested in Douglas Luiz, the Brazilian currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Juventus.
Yet despite Essugo and Lavia's fitness concerns, Rosenior is adamant he is happy with his current central midfield options. He said: "In terms of my midfield options you’ve got Enzo [Fernandez], Moi [Caicedo], Andrey Santos, Reece James. It’s not bad.
"I’ve been really clear on this. I don’t want to bring in players that don’t enhance the group or the chemistry that we’re building. So we have to be very selective at this stage of the season. If we do bring in the right player in a certain position, they have to have a clear impact on the team."
Chelsea looking to build upon uptick in form
Chelsea made it three wins from four under Rosenior with a late 1-0 victory over Pafos in midweek, a result that leaves the west London side in the top eight of the Champions League league phase ahead of the final round of European fixtures next week.
And next up for the Blues is a short trip across the capital as they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles, who sold Marc Guehi to Manchester City in the week, are on a poor run of form having failed to win in 10 - a streak that includes an embarrassing FA Cup third-round defeat to National League North side Macclesfield.