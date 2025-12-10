+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Chelsea RomaGetty
Gill Clark

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Roma: Wieke Kaptein and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd impress as Blues blow Italians away in Champions League cruise

Chelsea cruised to an emphatic 6-0 win over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday. An own goal set the Blues on their way to victory before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd teed up Wieke Kaptein and added a goal of her own to put the hosts in control at the break. Substitutes Sjoeke Nusken and Maika Hamano extended Chelsea's lead in the second half before Lucy Bronze wrapped up the win in some style late on.

Roma started the game in positive fashion, but went behind in unfortunate circumstances when Sandy Baltimore fired in a cross from the left which beat Sam Kerr but not defender Valentina Bergamaschi, who thumped a header past her own goalkeeper with only 13 minutes on the clock.

Chelsea promptly took control and added a second through Kaptein. A well-worked move saw Keira Walsh ping a glorious diagonal ball through to Rytting Kaneryd to head back across goal for Kaptein to drill home for 2-0.

Rytting Kaneryd was involved again just before half-time as Chelsea put the game out of Roma’s reach. Veerle Burman got the Blues going with an incisive pass through to Niamh Charles to run onto and deliver into the box. Kerr saw her shot from close range parried only as far as Rytting Kaneryd, who fired high into the net at the far post.

With Chelsea 3-0 up at the break, manager Sonia Bompastor made three changes by sending on Lexi Potter, Nusken, and Hamano and saw the Blues win a penalty in the opening minutes of the second period. Substitute Nusken won the kick and promptly despatched the penalty to extend Chelsea's lead and make it 4-0.

Yet Chelsea remained hungry for goals and simply kept on attacking. Hamano added Chelsea's fifth after good work from fellow substitute Guro Reiten before Bronze sealed the victory with an outrageous effort in the dying minutes.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea FC Women v AS Roma - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (7/10):

    Didn't have much to do in truth, but did put in a crucial challenge to deny Pandini in the first half and made a late block to preserve her clean sheet.

    Lucy Bronze (8/10):

    Showed her experience up against Pandini and Pilgrim, who got very little out of the right-back. Grabbed Chelsea's sixth of the night with a brilliant effort that may well have been a cross but certainly thrilled the home fans.

    Millie Bright (7/10):

    Solid at the back and played some dangerous balls forward.

    Veerle Burman (8/10):

    A really impressive showing. Very strong defensively and played a brilliant pass through to Charles to send Chelsea away for the third goal.

    Niamh Charles (8/10):

    Another player who enjoyed herself against Roma. Had a fine battle with former team-mate Babajide and grabbed an assist for the third.

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea FC Women v AS Roma - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Catarina Macario (6/10):

    Lost a few balls early on but also produced some incisive passes and put in a great cross in for Kerr who somehow managed to miss from close range. One of three changes at half-time with Chelsea already 3-0 up.

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Set up the second goal with a wonderful diagonal ball that opened Roma up. Another player given a breather with the game won at the break.

    Wieke Kaptein (8/10):

    Fired home Chelsea's second of the night with fine finish and might have scored a second but put an effort just over the bar.

  • Chelsea FC Women v AS Roma - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (8/10):

    Teed up Chelsea's second goal in fine style with a header back across goal. Also bagged the third with an emphatic finish from close range.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Missed a couple of good chances but was heavily involved in everything. Lovely dummy to allow Kaptein to score Chelsea's second. 

    Sandy Baltimore (7/10):

    Great ball in from the left which Bergamaschi headed home to gift Chelsea the lead. Caused problems down the left throughout the first half before being replaced at the break.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Subs & Manager

    Lexi Potter (7/10):

    A really positive showing after coming on in the second half. Could have scored but was denied a first Chelsea goal by goalkeeper Lukasova.

    Sjoeke Nusken (8/10):

    Came on at the start of the second half and made a real impact. Won a penalty with her first involvement and made no mistake from the spot. Might have had a second but blazed over.

    Maika Hamano(7/10):

    Finished off Roma with a easy finish after good work from Reiten.

    Oriane Jean-François (7/10):

    Had a shot blocked with her first touch and put in some good challenges. 

    Guro Reiten (7/10):

    Replaced Kerr for the final stages and unselfishly set up Hermano for Chelsea's fifth.

    Sonia Bompastor (8/10):

    A fairly perfect evening for the Chelsea boss, who saw her team completely outclass Roma. Was able to rest players with her team already 3-0 up at the break and saw her substitutes impress in the second half. Will also be pleased to see Kerr get 70 minutes under the belt.

WSL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women crest
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
0