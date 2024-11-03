Chelsea women's player ratings vs Everton: Guro Reiten and Sjoeke Nusken are the cream of the crop as five-star Blues stay perfect under Sonia Bompastor

The pair combined to score an excellent goal to sum-up a scintillating attacking display

The Chelsea players were lining up to score as they trounced Everton 5-0 to make it five wins from five. First half goals from Aggie Beever-Jones, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten saw the Blues race to a 3-0 lead by the break, a score that almost flattered the hosts.

Reiten made the difference for Chelsea and was the standout attacker for the Blues, combining well with Sandy Baltimore whose tireless overlapping caused nightmares for Lucy Hope at right-back. Cuthbert and Nusken were similarly strong in midfield, providing a goal and an assist respectively.

Late goals from Wieke Kaptein and Ashley Lawrence added the cherry on top of the icing on the cake, but may offer vital goals in the quest for the strongest goal difference. A day to forget for Everton.

Sonia Bompastor will be delighted with the performance of her side who were completely dominant throughout the 90 minutes. The French coach’s impressive start to life in west London continues as she targets Chelsea's sixth Women's Super League title in as many years..

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Goodison Park...