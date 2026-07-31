Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk to return to Chelsea after doping ban case resolved
Case resolved
Mudryk has not played since November 2024, when he tested positive for a concentration of meldonium, a drug that increases respitatory capacity. The FA handed him a maximum four-year ban six months later - leaving the Ukrainian out of competition until December 2028.
However, he subsequently appealed the decision, citing that he had 'never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules.' Such appeals are not made public, but the FA confirmed Friday that he accepted that he had broken anti-doping rules - and was free to return to play.
Mudryk's statement
The player highlighted his delight at seeing his ban ended early:
“After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded, and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect. I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion, that I have been cleared to return to football and that I can now look ahead to my future.
“This has been the most difficult period of my career. As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me. I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and belief throughout this period."
Mudryk has been training alone after being banned from attending Chelsea's training ground and denied access to team facilities.
Chelsea voice their support
Chelsea, meanwhile, have always publicly supported the player, whom they handed a remarkable nine-year contract in 2022. They issued a brief statement Friday afternoon, indicating that they were "pleased that the matter has now reached a conclusion which allows him to return to football with immediate effect."
Mudryk will join Chelsea's preseason tour of Australia and Asia.
A comeback season?
This could be an interesting year for Mudryk to return to the fold. Xabi Alonso has a bloated squad to work with, but after allowing the oft-maligned Alejandro Garnacho to leave for Aston Villa, there would seem to be space. Estevao's recurrent hamstring issues might also need watching closely as the Blues look to rebound from a tricky season.
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