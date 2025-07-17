More silverware? Chelsea tipped to win the Premier League title next season as legendary Italian striker Christian Vieri hails job done by Enzo Maresca

Chelsea's stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup shocked much of the football world, as few expected them to overcome the reigning European champions in such emphatic fashion. Now, Italian legend Christian Vieri has backed them to build on that momentum and, under Enzo Maresca's inspiring guidance, win the Premier League in the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea were crowned World Champions in the USA

Thrashed PSG 3-0 in the final

Chelsea were crowned World Champions in the USA

Thrashed PSG 3-0 in the final

Blues tipped for Premier League glory