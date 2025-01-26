The Blues are preparing to formalise their interest in the winger, despite having concerns over his obvious attitude problem

When it recently emerged that Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho in the near future, there was something of an inevitability about Chelsea's name being in the frame. Lo and behold, two weeks later, the Blues are set to formalise their interest in the winger with an opening offer - and as it stands they are the only club in the running.

Both United's openness to selling one of the gems of their academy and Chelsea's willingness to spend big on yet another winger have raised eyebrows, as the Red Devils target a pure-profit sale for more than £50 million ($62m) to ease their financial troubles.

In the current state of affairs, there is the unshakeable feeling that this is a deal that undoubtedly favours INEOS, Ruben Amorim and Co., with the west Londoners rolling the dice by potentially taking the fiery Argentine off their hands.