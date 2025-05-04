Chelsea star Cole Palmer bites back at 'idiots' who criticised him in X-rated rant after snapping 18-game scoreless streak in win over Liverpool
Chelsea star Cole Palmer hit back at "idiots" who criticised him in an X-rated rant after snapping an 18-game scoreless streak against Liverpool.
- Palmer had just two goal contributions in his previous 12
- Found the net against Liverpool for the first time since January 14
- Slammed his social media critics after the match