Chelsea slammed for 'weak' response to Enzo Fernandez racism scandal as ex-Blues star insists Argentine midfielder should have been banned for 'making a mockery' of team-mates
Chelsea have been slammed for a "weak" response to Enzo Fernandez's racism scandal as Michael Duberry questioned why the Argentine wasn't banned.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fernandez faced backlash for a racist video
- Apologised in person to the squad for his actions
- Chelsea refrained from taking any disciplinary measure