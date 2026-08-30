Dibu is a Blue! Chelsea complete signing of World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa as Xabi Alonso reshuffles his goalkeeping pack

The Blues have officially secured the services of the 33-year-old shot-stopper for a reported £7.5m fee, as per The Athletic. Martinez has put pen to paper on an initial two-year agreement at Stamford Bridge, which includes a club option to extend his stay for a third season.

The transfer materialised rapidly after a proposed switch to Juventus collapsed earlier in August. Following that breakdown, the goalkeeper's representatives proactively approached the west London club to broker a deal.

His arrival provides immediate elite-level competition between the sticks following Chelsea's season-opening 3-2 victory over Fulham on Monday. Current first-choice Robert Sanchez committed two high-profile errors during that Craven Cottage clash, prompting swift action from the Chelsea hierarchy and Xabi Alonso in the transfer market.



