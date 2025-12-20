Chelsea ratings vs Newcastle: Reece James to the rescue! Blues captain sparks comeback after Malo Gusto and Alejandro Garnacho flop in first-half horror show

On the same ground that may have precipitated Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea career taking a nosedive after a petulant red card during a defeat in May, Cole Palmer tried to settle the away side's nerves with an audacious lob that just nestled on the roof of the net. However, they fell behind in the fourth minute when Robert Sanchez brilliantly denied Anthony Gordon before Woltemade fired in a close-range rebound. The Spanish goalkeeper was called into action again when he tipped over a fierce strike from Gordon as the Blues struggled with the hosts' early intensity. The visitors could not live with Eddie Howe's men, and in the 20th minute it was 2-0 when the on-fire Gordon's pinpoint cross was deftly flicked home by Woltemade. Pedro Neto looked to have reduced his side's arrears but he inadvertently handballed the ball into the net to cap off a first 45 where Chelsea were outfought and out-pressed.

But the second half was a different story. Chelsea needed a response after the break and they got it when James bent in a stunning 30-yard free-kick in the 49th minute. After Trevoh Chalobah escaped conceding a penalty for a barge on Gordon, Pedro pounced on a mistake from Malick Thiaw and then slotted the ball underneath Aaron Ramsdale 24 minutes from time. Both teams pushed for a winner, with Harvey Barnes flashing a well-hit volley just wide late on. Fourth-placed Chelsea may feel this was a point gained rather than two points dropped after they looked down and out but head coach Enzo Maresca will be concerned by their first-half display.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from St James' Park...