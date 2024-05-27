Tosin Adarabioyo FulhamGOAL/Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Out of nowhere! Chelsea pondering hijacking Newcastle's move for Fulham's soon-to-be free agent Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin AdarabioyoChelseaNewcastleManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFulhamTransfers

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Adarabioyo set to depart Fulham
  • Newcastle, Chelsea show interest
  • Man Utd also interested in free agent
Article continues below

Editors' Picks