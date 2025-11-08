+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Chelsea vs Wolves player ratings
Ben McAleer

Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Alejandro Garnacho is starting to cook and Enzo Fernandez runs the show as Blues cruise into second place

Chelsea made it back-to-back league wins at the expense of managerless Wolves on Saturday night as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory on home turf. The win lifted the west London side up into second and closed Arsenal's lead at the top to six points. The result, meanwhile, leaves Wolves rooted to the foot of the table with just two points from the opening 11 games.

Chelsea looked threatening early on, with captain Enzo Fernandez at the heart of everything for the Blues in the first half. The Argentine forced Sam Johnstone into action in the third minute as the midfielder's free-kick looked to be looping into the far corner.

Johnstone was required again minutes later, this time to deny Alejandro Garnacho after the winger was played in brilliantly by compatriot Fernandez. The former Manchester United winger should have perhaps done better as Chelsea pushed for the breakthrough.

And it was Fernandez again who was playing a central role for the west London side, this time as he came close to scoring an Olimpico. Johnstone was left stranded as the 24-year-old's corner lofted over the Wolves shotstopper, and it took a Toti Gomes clearance off the line to prevent a stunning opener.

Chelsea continued to push for the opener, and finally found the breakthrough shortly after the restart. Garnacho worked the ball onto his right and played an inch-perfect cross from the left for Gusto to head in his first ever senior goal. 

Midway through the second half and Joao Pedro doubled Chelsea's advantage. Estevao, who'd been on the pitch for 68 seconds, played a low cross into the box that was deflected into the path of Pedro, who made no mistake from close range.

Garnacho was again involved in Chelsea's third as the Argentine broke down the left. The summer signing sped away from two Wolves defenders before presenting Pedro Neto with a simple finish for the Portuguese winger to net his third league goal of the season.

Chelsea could ultimately have put up a big score against Wolves as Marc Guiu missed a couple of late chances but the Blues will have been thrilled with what proved to be a comfortable home win.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WOLVESAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Rarely called upon against a blunt Wolves attack but made a couple of solid claims.

    Malo Gusto (8/10):

    Granted the license to get forward and it paid off. Headed past Johnstone early in the second half to break the deadlock with what was his first ever senior goal.

    Wesley Fofana (7/10):

    Carried out his defensive duties with ease. Distribution vital as the Blues dictated the play against the Premier League's basement boys.

    Trevoh Chalobah (7/10):

    Another solid if unspectacular showing from the defender. Tidy on the ball as Chelsea dominated possession. Made a key clearance from a Hugo Beuno cross that was destined for Jacob Strand Larsen after the Blues had gone ahead.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    As Chelsea focussed their attacks down the left, he linked up well with Fernandez and Garnacho.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WOLVESAFP

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Fairly wasteful in possession but made up for it by protecting the backline well.

    Enzo Fernandez (8/10):

    Forced Sam Johnstone into action with an early free-kick that was destined for the top corner. Provided a fine pass for Garnacho in the 12th minute that the winger failed to convert. Almost scored an Olimpico midway through the first half.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WOLVESAFP

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (8/10):

    A regular thorn in the side of the Wolves backline. Bagged Chelsea's third with a comfortable finish.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Settled nerves as he scored Chelsea's second midway through the second half.

    Alejandro Garnacho (9/10):

    Should have done better when played in by Fernandez early on. A regular threat down the left, it was his inch-perfect cross for Gusto that provided the breakthrough. Provided the assist for Neto's first and Chelsea's third.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Didn't get sent off, which is a marked improvement on his last showing against Wolves. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WOLVESAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Estevao (7/10):

    Replaced Liam Delap midway through the second half. Made an immediate impression as his low cross was deflected to Pedro to double Chelsea's advantage. Played a fine cross late on that Guiu couldn't connect properly with.

    Marc Guiu (5/10):

    Missed a fairly easy chance shortly after coming on. Should have scored during his short time on the pitch

    Reece James (6/10):

    Kept things simple after his introduction

    Jamie Gittens (N/A):

    Replaced Pedro in the 83rd minute.

    Andrey Santos (N/A):

    Came on for Fernandez late on.

    Enzo Maresca (9/10):

    Made a couple of personnel changes following the midweek draw with Qarabag and his selections paid off as Chelsea dominated.

Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS