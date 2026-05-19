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Krishan Davis

Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Enzo Fernandez answers the call while Cole Palmer purrs as Blues stars send message to Xabi Alonso and keep Spurs in trouble

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Chelsea vs Tottenham
E. Fernandez

Chelsea ensured Tottenham's fight for Premier League survival will go down to the final day as Enzo Fernandez inspired a 2-1 victory over their fierce London rivals on Tuesday night. The Argentine swept home a fine opener from long range in the first half before turning provider for Andrey Santos in the second period, keeping the Blues' hopes of European qualification alive.

Spurs actually started on the front foot and very nearly took an early lead, with Mathys Tel crashing a flying header off the post from six yards out just 11 minutes in. The hosts responded through the spritely Cole Palmer, whose nonchalant curling effort was tipped around the post.

Chelsea didn't have to wait long to establish a lead, though, as Fernandez took aim from all of 30 yards out and his looping strike flew into the back of the net beyond the unsighted Antonin Kinsky, who seemed to lose the flight of the ball. Palmer then almost doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, but dragged his low shot narrowly wide.

Tottenham surprisingly offered little response after the break and the Blues went two up when Randal Kolo Muani's error was pounced upon in midfield and Fernandez classily cushioned down a deep cross for Santos to sweep home from close range. Spurs did pull one back through a Richarlison tap-in shortly afterwards, but the north Londoners were unable to find the goal that would have guaranteed their Premier League safety in a scrappy conclusion to proceedings.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    A safe pair of hands for Spurs' few shots on target, but had no chance for the goal.

    Josh Acheampong (6/10):

    Made some very important recoveries in a tough battle against Tel, and managed to get forward too. Earned a free-kick with some clever play after the break.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Got through plenty of clearances and interceptions, although a little stranded for the goal.

    Jorrel Hato (7/10):

    Another mature performance. Made a huge challenge on James Maddison late on that probably won the game.

    Marc Cucurella (5/10):

    Overlapped well to get into some decent crossing positions. His poor headed clearance was punished by Richarlison.

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  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (7/10):

    Engaged in a very physical battle with ex-Chelsea man Conor Gallagher. Finished smartly to double the lead.

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Played a quality through ball to dissect the Spurs defence in the first half and sewed things together nicely.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Looked back to his best at times with some sublime touches, including one in the build-up to Enzo's strike. Swept a shot narrowly wide. He loves playing against Tottenham.

  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Looked sharp and picked up a simple assist for Enzo, although faded somewhat. Also played a role in the second, though.

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    Got himself involved by running hard but ultimately his goal drought continued. Snatched at one half-chance and picked up his customary yellow card.

    Enzo Fernandez (8/10):

    Popped up inside to fire home, albeit the keeper should have done better. Some nice sweeping passes upfield, and his cushioned assist was wonderful.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Extra body in defence and did the job expected of him.

    Mamadou Sarr (6/10):

    Had some nice touches and helped to see out the win.

    Alejandro Garnacho (N/A):

    Thrown on late to run the clock down.

    Shim Mheuka (N/A):

    Same as Garnacho for the academy product.

    Dario Essugo (N/A):

    Fresh legs late on in midfield.

    Calum McFarlane (7/10):

    A big win in his final home game. Chelsea were the better side for long periods, although their game management was questionable. The result is all that matters in a derby, though.

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