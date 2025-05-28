Chelsea player ratings vs Real Betis: Too cold for the Conference League! Assist-king Cole Palmer leads Blues to comeback victory in final as Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson spark second-half goal blitz

Enzo Maresca's side recovered from a woeful first half to crush the Spanish side after the break in Wroclaw

Chelsea pulled off an incredible second-half comeback to demolish Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday. The Blues fell behind early on and looked shaky all over the field before becoming a dominant force in the second half, with Cole Palmer setting up two quickfire goals before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo wrapped up the win.

After a bright start to the match, Chelsea were behind just nine minutes in when Malo Gusto gave the ball away in the middle of his own half. An ingenious pass from Isco to Abde Ezzalzouli found the winger in space and he smashed it beyond Filip Jorgensen. Shortly afterwards, Marc Bartra tried his luck from distance with Jorgensen off his line, but the goalkeeper did well to push it out for a corner.

Chelsea were second-best for the majority of the first half as Isco caused problems with his passes in the final third, but they sparked into life at the start of the second half. They had a penalty shout denied 10 minutes after the break when Nicolas Jackson was clattered by the goalkeeper, and the Senegal striker had a tame shot saved moments later.

Enzo Maresca's side looked more than capable of pulling level, however, and the moment finally came in the 66th minute as Palmer burst deep into Betis' half and sent a diagonal cross into the box, where Enzo Fernandez rose to divert it past Adrian.

Less than five minutes later, Palmer carved out another goal, beating his man on the right wing and smacking it in via Jackson's chest. The Senegal striker then had the chance to make it 3-1 as he drove forward on the counte- attack, but let the ball get too far ahead of him to let Adrian stop the threat.

The fun wasn't over, though as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, fresh off the bench, charged towards goal before unleashing fellow substitute Sancho, who sent it curling into the net. And just before full-time, Caicedo completed the rout when he blasted in following a pass from Fernandez.

