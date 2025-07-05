Chelsea player ratings vs. Palmeiras: Cole Palmer's moment of magic and flukey own goal carry Blues into the semis despite Estevao's wondergoal

Enzo Maresca's side were given a scare, but relied on their main man to secure a semifinal berth

Cole Palmer scored a memorable goal and Chelsea got a fortunate late winner to carry the London club into the semi-finals of the Club World Cup with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras. The English side got on the board first but were given a scare by a moment of magic by Esteavo - before capitalizing on their second half possession to secure a spot in the semis.

Palmer opened the scoring with a classy piece of individual play. The English attacking midfielder rolled his man, found half a yard of space, and slotted home after 16 minutes. But Palmeiras enjoyed their moments, too. Estevao - who will join Chelsea after the tournament - caused problems on the right. He was instrumental in setting up their best chance of the first half, with left-back Vanderlan putting a free header into the arms of Robert Sanchez.

Estevao had his say after 53 minutes, though, and showed in a brief flash why Chelsea are so eager to bring him in. The 18-year-old beat his man before lashing near post from an impossible angle before careening away in celebration. The Blues' winner was a fortunate thing. They worked the ball down the left to Malo Gusto, whose mishit cross deflected into the back of the net.

And Chelsea made it relatively easy after that. Palmeiras offered little on the break, while Enzo Maresca's side largely controlled play, cruising into the semi finals - albeit with a stroke of luck. Another Brazilian side, Fluminense, are next - and you'd back the Blues to grind out a result there, too.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Lincoln Financial Field...