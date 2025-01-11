Chelsea player ratings vs Morecambe: Joao Felix is the man! Portugal star stuns and Tosin Adarabioyo turns goal machine as Blues breeze past League Two side in FA Cup

The defender scored two long range efforts while the Portuguese star tore the League Two side apart

It was easy work in the end for Chelsea as they ran out 5-0 winners against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Saturday. Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix scored twice each while Christopher Nkunku spared his earlier blushes by firing in one of his own as Enzo Maresca's side eased into the fourth round.

After surviving an early scare, the Blues took charge of the game quickly in the first half but simply couldn't take their chances. After Adarabioyo hit the bar with their first big chance, they were given an even better opportunity when the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a Morecambe handball, but Nkunku's tame effort was saved by goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne.

Despite their dominance, the breakthrough came as a bit of a surprise in the 39th minute when Adarabioyo, looking up to find no passing options after collecting the ball outside the box, decided to have a shot that found its way past Burgoyne after a massive deflection. Nkunku managed to make up for his earlier embarrassment five minutes into the second half when a shot was parried into his path and he was able to tuck it past Burgoyne.

While the League Two side stood fairly strong defensively and caused trouble up field, Chelsea were simply too much for them. Adarabioyo put the game beyond doubt with a beautiful goal from outside the box before Joao Felix's quickfire double - his second was particularly gorgeous - made it 5-0 and rounded off the afternoon.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...