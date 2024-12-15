Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Unstoppable Nicolas Jackson fires Blues to within just two points of Premier League summit as Marc Cucurella & Moises Caicedo also shine in hard-fought victory

The Senegalese frontman helped Enzo Maresca's side close the gap to top of the table Liverpool as they saw off a spirited challenge from the Bees

Nicolas Jackson's ninth goal of the Premier League season lifted Chelsea to within two points of leaders Liverpool after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brentford. The in-form striker went close on a couple of occasions early on, before Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken kept out efforts from Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke.

The hosts finally made their dominance count as Marc Cucurella headed home Madueke's dangerous cross two minutes before half time. The Bees improved as the second half wore on, with Christian Norgaard bringing out a terrific save from Robert Sanchez and then substitute Fabio Carvalho hit the crossbar from six yards out.

Thomas Frank's side were pushing Chelsea further and further back but Jackson punished them on the counter-attack with a clinical finish with 10 minutes remaining.

Article continues below

Brentford set up a nervy finale as Bryan Mbeumo slotted past Sanchez in the 90th minute but in the end, Chelsea held on for a victory that they gleefully celebrated at the full-time whistle.

That was not the end of the drama, however, as Cucurella received a second yellow after the final whistle for a clash with Cavalho, which somewhat soured a superb performance from the Spaniard.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...