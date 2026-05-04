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Tom Maston

Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella produce shameful showings as abysmal Blues embarrassed yet again to end top-five hopes

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Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea's hopes of securing a top-five finish in the Premier League were ended on Monday as they put in a shameful performance in losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest. Cole Palmer missed from the penalty spot as the Blues' run of league defeats stretched to six games, meaning their hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season hang by the finest of threads.

Forest made eight changes ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa on Thursday, making Chelsea heavy favourites to claim victory, but the Blues fell behind after just 98 seconds when Taiwo Awoniyi headed in at the back post from Dilane Bakwa's cross.

Enzo Fernandez hit the post as Chelsea looked for an instant response, but they instead found themselves 2-0 down before the quarter-hour mark after Malo Gusto was penalised for pulling back Awoniyi in the penalty area, and Igor Jesus made no mistake from the spot.

Calum McFarlane's side were handed a golden opportunity to pull one back right on half-time after a sickening clash of heads between Zach Abbott and Jesse Derry led to Chelsea being awarded a penalty. However, after a 12-minute stoppage while Premier League debutant Derry was tended to by medics before being stretchered off, Palmer had his spot-kick saved by Matz Sels.

More misery followed after the break as Awoniyi netted his second of the game after substitute Morgan Gibbs-White got in behind the Chelsea defence and laid it on a plate for Forest's No.9 to tap home.

Joao Pedro did have a potential consolation ruled out by VAR for offside while Palmer was again denied by Sels before Chelsea finally broke their nine-hour league goal drought in stoppage time as Pedro produced a superb overhead kick that flew into the net. They remain ninth in the table, however, with their hopes of securing any kind of European football via their finishing position dwindling.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Couldn't do much about any of the Forest goals, and showed decent handling otherwise. Forced off with a head injury midway through the second half.

    Malo Gusto (3/10):

    Stupidly pulled back Awoniyi to give away the penalty. Carried the ball over the halfway line with regularity, but then didn't do much with it from there until his cross led to Pedro's consolation.

    Trevoh Chalobah (4/10):

    Lost Awoniyi for both of the Forest striker's goals. Made a couple of decent challenges but otherwise far from his best.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (4/10):

    Made to look cumbersome by the intelligent movement of Jesus and slowed things down when in possession. Replaced by Colwill at the break.

    Marc Cucurella (2/10):

    A dreadful day at the office. Left in the dust by Bakwa as the winger first created Awoniyi's opener and then provided the cross that led to the Forest penalty. Chelsea's left-back looked flustered from there on, and routinely shanked the ball out of play.

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  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Romeo Lavia (4/10):

    Too often Forest got in behind the Chelsea midfield in large part due to Lavia's lack of positional discipline, while on the ball he didn't offer much. Off before the hour for Santos.

    Moises Caicedo (4/10):

    Failed to apply much control to the hosts' engine room before losing track of Gibbs-White's run in the build-up to Forest's third.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Unfortunate to see his shot come back off the post at 1-0, but faded badly as the game wore on.

  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (2/10):

    Woeful penalty summed up his afternoon. Curled one shot narrowly wide but his final product was otherwise dreadful. Whether fitness related or not, he looks a shadow of his former self.

    Joao Pedro (4/10):

    His usual excellent hold-up play was nowhere to be seen while he was lucky to avoid a booking for a desperate dive in the first half. Moved out to the left after Derry's injury and fared little better until his superbly acrobatic goal gave the home fans that were left inside the ground something to cheer about.

    Jesse Derry (5/10):

    Showed plenty of confidence on his Premier League debut after being caught out defensively a couple of times early on. So unfortunate to be forced off with what looked to be a serious injury following the penalty incident late in the first half.

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  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Liam Delap (3/10):

    On for Derry shortly before half-time but was gobbled up by the Forest defence. Booked for dissent as frustrations boiled over.

    Levi Colwill (4/10):

    Made his long-awaited first appearance of the season following an ACL injury but looked very rusty.

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    On for Lavia but didn't offer anything other than basic passes at the heart of midfield.

    Filip Jorgensen (6/10):

    Replaced the bloodied Sanchez for the final quarter but never stretched.

    Calum McFarlane (3/10):

    Understandably stuck predominantly to the players who performed so well in the FA Cup semi-final win last time out, but his team did not look prepared at all for what Forest threw at them. Lack of attacking options on the bench meant game-changing substitutions were unlikely to happen, but showed little in the way of inspiring his team to come back.

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