Chelsea player ratings vs Napoli: Joao Pedro beauties put Blues into Champions League last 16 as Cole Palmer makes impact off the bench in comeback win

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute, as Reece James' free-kick hit the arm of Juan Jesus, who was in the Napoli wall. Fernandez stepped up and found the bottom corner from 12 yards.

But Antonio Vergara scored an absolutely stunning equaliser just after the half-hour mark, executing an incredible Diego Maradona-esque turn and finishing beyond Robert Sanchez.

And the turnaround was complete on the stroke of half-time, thanks to a fine finish from Rasmus Hojlund. The former Manchester United striker reacted quickest to meet a cut-back ahead of Fofana, finishing first-time beyond Sanchez.

On the hour mark, Pedro found an equaliser for the Blues, slamming home from 25 yards to stun the hosts in Naples.

And Pedro was the man to score the winner, too, with just eight minutes to go, as he burst away from Napoli's backline after linking up with Cole Palmer, before finishing into the far corner.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona...