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Tom Maston

Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool: Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella impress as Enzo Fernandez's quick-thinking brings Blues' run of defeats to an end

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Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea brought an end to their run of Premier League losses as they battled back to earn a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez's free-kick earned Calum McFarlane's side a point on Merseyside, though their hopes of sneaking into the Champions League via a sixth-placed finish continue to fade away after failing to record a much-needed victory.

Not for the first time this season, Chelsea fell behind early as Ryan Gravenberch curled home from 20 yards. The hosts should have made it 2-0, too, but Virgil van Dijk blazed over when presented with a gilt-edged chance after a cross found him in acres of space at the back post.

The Blues gradually worked their way into the game, and Marc Cucurella tested Giorgi Mamardashvili with an angled drive after getting in behind the Liverpool defence. The Reds' goalkeeper was left powerless to keep out Fernandez's low free-kick, however, as Wesley Fofana's run across the near post caused enough of a distraction to Mamardashvili for the ball to nestle in the bottom corner.

Fernandez forced Mamardashvili into another save before the break, and Chelsea continued to put on the pressure after half-time, with Cole Palmer having a goal ruled out after Cucurella strayed narrowly offside in the build-up. That did seem to spark Liverpool back into life, however, and after Curtis Jones had a goal ruled out of his own, Dominik Szoboszlai was first denied by Filip Jorgensen before striking the post from the edge of the box.

Van Dijk planted a header against the crossbar as Arne Slot's side attempted to find a winner of their own, but in the end, both teams had to make do with a point.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Anfield...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (5/10):

    Might feel he should have done better with Gravenberch's goal while decision-making with the ball at his feet was questionable at best. Decent stop denied Szoboszlai in the second half.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Could not get to grips with Ngumoha at all as the teenager ran rings around him at times. Unable to offer much going forward, either.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Kept Gakpo on a short leash, even if the Liverpool forward wasn't offering much himself. Clever run across goal played its part in Fernandez's equaliser.

    Levi Colwill (8/10):

    Composed upon his return to the line up for the first time since recovering from an ACL injury. Made a couple of excellent recovery runs and blocks despite not always looking fully fit.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Beaten by the pace of Frimpong on occasion, including when he picked up a booking. Decent performance otherwise.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEAAFP

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    Perhaps could have got out to Gravenberch quicker to stop him from firing in the opener. Neat and tidy in midfield but didn't take enough risks before being replaced on the hour.

    Moises Caicedo (8/10):

    Took a while to get going, but began to dominate midway through the first half. Some of his through-balls were outstanding to get Cucurella in behind while read the game brilliantly to win the ball back.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Too often turned backwards when he picked up the ball in the final third. Clever free-kick paid dividends for the equaliser.

  • Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cole Palmer (5/10):

    Showed a couple of neat touches, but was forced to drop deep to get involved more often than not.

    Joao Pedro (6/10):

    Made a couple of good runs off the back of Konate without reward. Curled over when he finally got a sight of goal 15 minutes from time.

    Marc Cucurella (8/10):

    Gave Jones a torrid time as he routinely got in behind the makeshift full-back. Forced Mamardashvili into a strong save during a game where he posed a constant threat in an unfamiliar role.

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  • Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Reece James (6/10):

    Solid at the heart of midfield after making his return from injury on the hour mark.

    Calum McFarlane (7/10):

    Despite his side's slow start, the interim boss must be praised for the decision to start Cucurella further forward given the Spaniard's impact. Perhaps could have made more changes in the second half to try and force a winner.

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