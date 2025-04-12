Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool: Aggie Beever-Jones, you hero! England international's injury-time header sends Blues into Women's FA Cup final after Erin Cuthbert heroics

Aggie Beever-Jones' late winner sent Chelsea into the FA Cup final as they beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday.

Chelsea dominated the possession in the early stages, but failed to test Rachel Laws in the Liverpool net. Their profligacy was punished as Liverpool Marie Hobinger dissected the Chelsea defence with a beautifully weighted through ball, setting up star winger Olivia Smith to calmly slot home.

The goal allowed Liverpool to grow into the game. The Reds frustrated the quadruple-chasers, harrying the Blues midfield out of possession and looking to unleash Smith in attack. Just as Chelsea appeared to be getting terminally frustrated, they found the equaliser. Sandy Baltimore popped up on the right hand side and centred the ball. As Liverpool failed to clear, the ball fell for Erin Cuthbert to turn a looping finish past a flailing Laws.

After a back-and-forth opening to the second half, the game entered a familiar pattern. Chelsea dominated the ball, but were met by a steadfast Liverpool block. Chances fell to Beever-Jones and Wieke Kaptein, but neither could convert, as the game seemed destined for extra time. In the 95th minute, Baltimore stood a teasing cross into the Liverpool box, which Beever-Jones duly nodded home, sending the Blues to the final.

